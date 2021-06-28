A North Shields based, Xero specialist, accountancy firm has become the first firm in the region to be recognised for their fair work policies by the Good Business Charter (GBC).

Blu Sky Chartered Accountants has received the GBC accreditation, which recognises responsible employers for ten key components.

Businesses accredited by the GBC are measured on their commitment to, real living wages, fair hours and contracts, employee well-being and representation, offering a diverse and inclusive workplace.

As well as their commitments to environmental responsibility, customers, ethical sourcing, fair tax, and prompt supplier payments.

Blu Sky co-founder and chief executive officer, Dave Gibson, said: “We’re over the moon to have received the Good Business Charter accreditation and urge businesses across the North East to pledge their commitment. It has never been more important for business owners to build trust and show that they care about more than just their profits.

“Our people and clients are our number one responsibility and we’ve worked hard to create a workplace that’s both fair and enjoyable. It’s important that our team and clients feel comfortable and confident in our ability to provide a fair and inclusive workplace that delivers high quality and environmentally conscious work.

“As we’re a small team of financial experts, we know delayed or missed payments cause inconveniences. We strive to make all our payments, including our taxes, on time and don’t hide away from our tax responsibilities.

“We recently showed our support for the North East England Climate Collation (NEECCO), by pledging to further reduce our travel and to travel in greener ways. As a cloud accounting firm, we aren’t tied to working from one set place. We will continue to support home and hybrid working, even once our office has formally reopened, as we know this is better for both our people and the planet.”

Chairman of the GBC board, Simon Fox, added: “The Good Business Charter brings together ten standards, most of which already exist, but in separate places. We have brought them together to give a coherent overall position for businesses to aspire to.

“We believe that the GBC has enormous potential to change business practice for good. We hope that because of its simplicity and cost effectiveness, many businesses across the North East will join Blu Sky in pledging their commitment.”

Blu Sky Chartered Accountants has recently grown their team following increased service demand, particularly with business owners who’re integrating Xero accounting software.

For more information on Blu Sky Chartered Accountants and the Good Business Charter visit: https://blusky.co.uk/ and https://www.goodbusinesscharter.com/.