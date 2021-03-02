A North East branding and design agency has further grown its team to assist with future projects and new contract wins.

Ouseburn based, Vida Creative, has appointed Laura Chisholm as account manager, following further business growth and success.

Specialising in the creation of bespoke website design, content marketing and branding, the team at Vida Creative work in partnership with businesses across the UK.

Despite another UK wide lockdown, Vida has continued with plans to grow its service offering due to new business wins and further project expansions.

Recent projects have included web design and marketing for the UK’s first socially distanced gig venue, Virgin Money Unity Arena. As well the illustration for, and building of, a children’s mental wellbeing game for multi-award-winning theatre and drama company Mortal Fools.

Laura brings further skills to the experienced team of seven, having previously held public relations executive and social media manager positions.

Ellen Hedley co-founder of Vida Creative said: “We’re proud to have continued with our plans to grow despite another national lockdown. Laura joins us at a very exciting time, we’ve grown from operating as a duo, to a team of seven.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the office when we can. It’ll be great to have the whole team in one room as so far, we’ve not been able to. At present we’re working closely with businesses to help them navigate and adjust to life during a pandemic.

“Many of the companies we work with are providing essential and/or creative Covid-19 solutions. This means we’re working on a whole range of projects at present, including app development and website relaunches.”

The team at Vida, who’ve recently relaunched their own website, have experience working with businesses in the tech, events, education, medical and finance sectors. To find out more, visit: www.vidacreative.co.uk.