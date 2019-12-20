SAILORS who could be feeling lonely at sea over the Christmas period have received festive packages from a local North East business.

Leading marine insurer, North has partnered with seafarers’ charity Apostleship of the Sea (AoS) to donate more than 100 shoeboxes to sailors visiting the Port of Tyne this December.

The shoeboxes include gifts and tasty treats, as well as some practical items, such as toiletries and warm clothing, that are often hard to get hold of while out at sea.

Holly Hughes, Claims Executive of North said: “For many of us, the Christmas break is filled with family, fun and festivity, however for those working on ships, it can often be a lonely and isolated time of year.

“Around 90 per cent of world trade is transported by ship and sailors may spend up to 12 months at a time on board, separated from their family and loved ones.

“We therefore think it is important to remember those seafarers who are away from home and our Christmas shoeboxes are a small token of appreciation to let them know that they are being thought of and to hopefully bring some much needed festive cheer.”

Paul Atkinson, AoS port chaplain for Blyth & Tyne said “Our sailors work tirelessly to bring us food, fuel and supplies throughout the year, however they are often forgotten about over the festive period.

“It’s great then that companies such as North can provide us with kind donations, such as the Christmas shoeboxes, that will make such a difference to those working offshore.”

The Apostleship of the Sea is a Catholic charity supporting seafarers worldwide. Replying wholly on voluntary contributions, the charity provides practical and pastoral care to those working offshore across the UK.