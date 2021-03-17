One of the UK’s leading providers of bespoke business services – and one of the region’s leading STEM recruiters – has this month experienced an increase in EU recruitment as companies across the EU accelerate projects and look for the most knowledgeable and experienced teams.

Jigsaw Business Group – headquartered in the North East of England – has in its 25 years of business, carved a reputation for providing recruitment services to STEM businesses across the globe and in the last nine months has worked hard to establish a Brexit roadmap that enables its strong bench of talent to move safely and legally to manufacturing and operational locations across the EU.

Speaking about the upsurge in demand across the EU and the business’ preparedness to move staff across borders, Darren Comben, Operations Director at Jigsaw Business Development Group said: “We have spent the last 10 months developing how we support manufacturing and operational locations across the EU with the movement of staff and recruitment. The result of that is a very detailed roadmap which includes all the legislative requirements to effectively and legally move employees across the EU and to meet the needs of the recruitment market in these dynamic times.”

For Jigsaw Business Group this includes; a confirmed pool of in country EU contract staff across all 27 member countries and an established pool of highly skilled staff with required Frontier Worker status.

And, as companies across the EU reactivate capital spend and projects, the company is seeing a surge in recruitment demands – particularly for interim teams – as certain key sectors start to accelerate activity.

This is particularly the case for the Automotive sector where the STEM recruiter is seeing an uplift in posts from mid management through to CEO and across countries including the UK and the Netherlands. The business is particularly seeing a focus on programme leadership, supplier development and quality roles as companies look to quickly engage capability.

“We are seeing quite significant movement in the Automotive industry as companies look to create capacity and increase output,” said Darren. “And with this significant ramp up comes the need to engage with companies that can quickly react and deploy individuals and teams that fully comply with EU regulations.”

Jigsaw Business Group is a world leading provider of business services, delivering supply chain management, business improvement, recruitment and training and development services. The company specialises in working with clients in a range of sectors from rail, automotive and energy through to aerospace, manufacturing, engineering and retail. The business works in full accordance with all industry best practice standards including being certified to ISO9001:2015 across all its service areas.