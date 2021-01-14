Comparison site Trufl, headquartered in Sunderland plans to donate 100 computers in the coming weeks to local schools in an effort to help make home-learning easier.

Trufl, which launched last month took the steps after seeing the many plights on social media from schools in need.

Trufl Director, Thomas Dittmer said: “We pride ourselves on our values, and we believe no child should have their education harmed because of their financial means.

“Teachers have been valiant throughout the lockdowns and we want to help their pupils by giving them the equipment they need.”

Those interested schools can email info@trufl.com for further information.