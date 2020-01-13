Staff at a leading North East aesthetic dental group are all smiles after a tremendous year of growth and recognition on the national dental stage.

The Honour Health Group, which has clinics in Jesmond, Ponteland and Stanley, won the title of Best Team at the national Private Dentistry Awards. This achievement marks the latest in a series of accolades the team has brought home to the North East during the past year, including:

Winner of Dental Team of the Year – Dental Awards 2019

Finalist for Dentist of the Year – Dental Awards 2019

Finalist for Dental Practice of the Year – Dental Awards 2019

Finalist for Best Website – Dentistry Awards 2019

The Private Dentistry Awards, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, is renowned as being one of the most prestigious occasions in the dental industry, recognising excellence in private dentistry in the UK and Ireland.

For Honour Health’s entry, the team provided examples of clinical excellence, marketing literature, team training and development information, evidence of team leadership and happiness, examples of how they go beyond the regular duty of care, how they connect with the local community, and patient testimonials.

In addition to the team’s success, individuals at Honour Health have also been recognised by the dental industry in recent months.

Dentist Gulshan Dhanoya was shortlisted as a finalist in the Best Young Dentist category at the Private Dentistry Awards, and was the only dentist in the North East to reach the final in the teeth whitening category in the Aesthetic Dentistry Awards. Gulshan has seen a rapid increase in her aesthetic and orthodontic cases and is continually working to further her skills. She is currently studying for a Masters in Restorative Dentistry at the prestigious, academically renowned Eastman Dental Institute in London.

Honour Health’s team has grown in 2019 to include dental hygienist Samantha Trestrail, who works in the Jesmond clinic’s dedicated Hygiene Pod. The group has invested in a state of the art EMS Airflow hygiene system for all three practices, which is the only system that is suitable for sub-gingival cleaning. Airflow quickly and comfortably removes staining and biofilm during hygiene appointments, for brighter, healthier smiles.

Dentists at Honour Health have a broad range of special interests, including Endodontics, Invisalign, dental implants and aesthetic dentistry. The clinic features a dedicated dental implant suite, and an Itero scanner for digital treatment planning and Invisalign smile outcome simulations. There are plans to invest in further facilities for the Endodontics department in 2020.

As part of Honour Health’s growth, lead facial aesthetician Dr Lucy Turnbull has joined the skin team to provide facial aesthetics in Honour Health’s Skin Sanctuary, including anti wrinkle treatments and dermal fillers. Further skin treatments available at Honour Health include plasma facials, chemical peels, edermastamp and laser hair removal.

Principal dentist Onkar Dhanoya has been at the helm of the Honour Health Group for almost 35 years. He opened the first of his three practices in Stanley in 1986, followed by Jesmond in 2001 and Ponteland in 2015.

He said: “Winning Best Team at the Private Dentistry Awards is the perfect end to a fantastic year of growth and development for our team. These accolades are a wonderful reflection of what a talented group of people we have working at Honour Health, and it’s a great privilege to fly the flag for the North East on the national dental stage.

“We are delighted to have been helping our patients achieve smiles they love for more than three decades now. We have always continually invested in our team, the latest equipment and facilities, and we are looking forward to embarking on exciting plans for 2020 and beyond as the world of digital dentistry evolves.”

For further information about Honour Health, visit www.honourhealth.co.uk