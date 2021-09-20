North East energy consultancy Green Energy Advice Bureau set to take part in World Car Free Day in a bid to bring local climate change awareness.

The planned climate action comes as part of a nationwide campaign known as the Great Big Green Week (set to take place between 18-26 September) which will see thousands of people across the UK organising local festivals and events to highlight the need for urgent action on climate and nature ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate talks, later this year in Glasgow.

World Car Free Day set to take place on September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day. The scheme aims to take the heat off the planet for just one day by encouraging people to be less dependent on their cars and try alternatives.

Director Paul Cobb of The Green Energy Advice Bureau who are set to take part commented:

“When a clear opportunity arose to help with awareness for climate change events – we as a business wanted to get involved in any way we could.

“Helping businesses offset their carbon footprint and procure renewable energy have always been our key objectives so Car Free Day fell well in line with our ethos as a business.

“We can’t wait to get involved and implore businesses to do the same as a day free from cars has so many positives, from clean air, less congestion and increased personal health.”

For more information on how you can get involved in Car Free Day or some of the events that are going on in your area head over to greatbiggreenweek.com alternatively to see if your business is meeting its green energy goals, go to www.greenpoweradvice.co.uk.