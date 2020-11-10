RWO, the North East firm of civil and structural engineers, has completed its new senior management team as it gears up for further planned strategic growth and expansion.

In a move that strengthens its executive experience and expertise, the team of directors has been strengthened with the appointment of Reece Kesson as the new head of structures and the promotion of Alex Erskine as director overseeing the expansion of civil engineering operations.

The firm’s Yorkshire operation has also been boosted with the appointment of Jamie Corbett as director of structures, working alongside director Andrew Fairburn, who leads the Leeds-based office of specialist technicians and engineers.

The new look team is led by managing director Ross Oakley and offers more than 100 years’ of combined expertise and management in civil and structural engineering work to support clients. These include house builders Barratt Homes and Taylor Wimpey and leading construction and infrastructure companies such as Caddick Group, Metnor and Vistry.

The news comes as RWO, which has maintained a resilient performance in the face of economic uncertainties caused by Covid 19, has continued to land new national work and expand its operations, which has seen revenues exceed a turnover forecast of £1.75m in the past 12 months.

Ross Oakley said the aim is to accelerate growth, create new jobs and boost services in the next 12 months built on a highly experienced and capable board of directors.

He said:“Access to quality engineering leadership will continue to be paramount for the building and construction sectorgoing forward.It’s a challenging time for everyone, but investment now in senior peoplesupports our ambitions, ensuring that we are well placed to provide top-class skills and expertise to clients for years to come.”

With customers including Barratt Homes, Taylor Wimpey, Gleeson Homes, Caddick, Core Special Projects and Metnor, RWO specialises in a range of work including flood risk assessments, residential, commercial, industrial and leisure structural engineering and SuDS (Sustainable Urban Drainage).