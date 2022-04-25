A North East civil and structural engineering company has seen strong growth following increased work to support multi-million-pound projects across the UK and a healthy forward order book.

RWO has secured more than £500,000 worth of additional revenue for its structural engineering operations, propelling overall turnover to £2.5m this year across its Tyneside and Yorkshire operations.

Currently employing a 30-strong workforce and led by an experienced team of directors, revenue increase has come on the back of a resilient performance by the firm, while it has continued to invest in resources amid the economic challenges and pandemic.

The firm has seen demand for its services away from its traditional northern heartland with a raft of projects secured in London, Southeast England and the Midlands. Customers include Metnor Construction, Karbon Homes, Lindum Developments, Taylor Wimpey, Bellway Homes, Story Homes and Barratt Developments.

Work in the pipeline in core sectors and new regional markets will contribute to further growth as it looks ahead to further ‘exciting’ expansion this year on the back of a strategic development and growth plan supported by continued investment in senior level people and technical resources.

The firm works with house builders, developers and construction companies, providing engineering support such as structural design, roads and drainage design, as well as flood risk assessments, site constraints and level designs, from offices in Newcastle and Leeds.

Managing director Ross Oakley said the firm had enjoyed a strong 12-month performance on the back of all the hard work undertaken in previous years and a record of resolving complex engineering issues.

He said: “We have continued to invest in opportunities, develop relationships and expand our operations even during the darkest days of the pandemic. We are busier than ever, with the engineering experience and supporting technical skills available to meet the needs of our customers, who are always under pressure to deliver their projects on time.

“Despite some tough on-going challenges, we remain positive about the future and will continue to build on our success to date; adding further to our team as we continue to grow and improving the services provided to both current and new clients.”