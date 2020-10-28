Two female entrepreneurs from the North East have secured a contract with national baking e-commerce venture, Britain Loves Baking.

Lee Majhen-Todd, owner of Lee & the Sweet Life and Foodie Book Club, and Lizzie Turner-Jones, managing director of Peachy Digital are working with serial entrepreneur, start-up investor and Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Greg Wixted on his innovative baking box venture. The initial project was developed and launched in Australia with Greg’s brothers to save the jobs of those working in their hospitality ventures across the Northern Territories at the beginning of lockdown.

Lee, an experienced and passionate food writer, is working on product development and recipe refinement while Lizzie, a Chartered Institute of Marketing-qualified marketer is providing PR, content marketing and marketing strategy support.

Lee Majhen-Todd, owner of Lee & the Sweet Life said: “My business is all about a love of food and cooking, an ethos which is also carried over into my recently-launched social concept, Foodie Book Club – so working with Britain Loves Baking is just perfect. Greg’s concepts are fantastic and it’s exciting to be bringing them to life.”

With all-year-round baking boxes as well as innovative seasonal ranges, Britain Loves Baking has already been spotted by celebrities including Amanda Holden and Angela Griffiths, and sold over 1,000 boxes in its first few months as well as securing ‘Brand Idea of the Year’.

Lizzie Turner-Jones, managing director of Peachy Digital said: “I was thrilled to be approached to work on Britain Loves Baking. One of my specialisms is food PR and I also love to cook and bake, so it’s a dream project. I also have a gluten intolerance and Greg’s recently-launched gluten free bread and cake baking boxes have been a real treat. The company is also an industry supporter of the Campaign for Real Bread, donating £1 for every bread box sold to the charity.”

Britain Loves Baking is already well-known as the nation’s baking best friend, especially during the recent nationwide lockdown. Many customers, including a number of celebrities, have been enjoying the company’s baking boxes during lockdown when not only were many people isolated but ingredients such as yeast and flour were hard to come by.

The innovative baking boxes come with all the ambient, dry, hard to get ingredients weighed out so there is no waste, as well as the recipes needed to help learn new baking skills and create amazing bakery quality treats at home.

Greg Wixted, founder of Britain Loves Baking said: “It’s great to have Lee and Lizzie on board. Their passion and enthusiasm are evident and I’m confident that together they can help us deliver.”

The Britain Loves Baking Christmas range is about to launch and features some impressive treats.

Greg continues: “It’s not been a great year so we wanted to come up with baking activities that would get everyone, the whole family, in the Christmas spirit and we’ve created a set of original and fun gingerbread houses. Each house comes with a set of blue prints, your ingredients and a selection of decorations – it’s great fun and just one of several tasty products we’re unveiling soon.”

For more information on Britain Loves Baking see: https://britainlovesbaking.com/

For more information on Lee & the Sweet Life and Foodie Book Club see: https://www.leeandthesweetlife.com/

For more information on Peachy Digital see: https://peachydigital.co.uk/