The novel coronavirus has had a marked impact on spending behaviour, but it’s also influenced the way in which we save and borrow. According to Key Equity Release, around two-fifths of equity release in the first half of 2020 was put toward paying off debts. Older homeowners, it is supposed, are looking to secure their finances in anticipation of a rocky economic road following the virus’s impact.

The picture isn’t entirely homogenous across the country, however; while homeowners in Yorkshire might use almost half of their equity for this purpose, those in the North East, on average, are using just 29%. What’s more, the type of debt being paid off varies considerably. In London, mortgages account for 76% of the debt paid off; in the North East, by contrast, mortgages represent just 41% of the total debt, which is the lowest level of anywhere in the country. The slack is picked up by credit cards and loans, which amount to 19% each. This difference can be explained, albeit only partly, by differences in house prices between the areas surveyed.

CEO at Key, Will Hale, said of the findings: “In H1, over £500 million worth of borrowing was repaid using housing equity – allowing people to retire with confidence, without the burden of needing to make regular monthly payments or facing the prospect of having to sell their home.”

The number of plans has fallen over the period, from 11,772 in Q3 2019 to 10,671 in Q3 2020. Despite this, the average amount of cash released per plan has risen, and consequently the total value of plans taken out has hovered at around £887 million. Much of the activity in 2020, moreover, was concentrated in a shorter timespan toward the end of Q2. Between Q2 and Q3, in fact, more than £300 million worth of plans were taken out.

According to Hale, much of this is being driven by conservatism in the face of an unknown future. “With equity release rates starting from under 2.5% and many products allowing ad-hoc capital repayments or ongoing interest repayments, these flexible plans allow people to proactively manage their borrowing and shore up their finances. Something that is arguably more important than ever given the current economic uncertainty.”

We should note that the coronavirus isn’t the only source of uncertainty; it is still unclear what the UK’s relationship with Europe will look like, and the effects are difficult to overstate.

While many British homeowners aspire to have paid off every debt by the time they reach retirement, others are more relaxed about it. These tend to be the same homeowners with interest-only mortgages, who might find themselves left with a substantial lump sum left in the balance by the time they reach retirement age.