Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors in the north east were praised for its legal services in the 2021 Legal 500 rankings.

The rankings in particular focused on the efforts of the Teesside-based law firm’s legal support from a commercial law, family law and private client perspective.

Prior to what has been a tough year for the global economy and businesses in general, Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors had continued to grow its commercial law services across the north east – with offices in Hartlepool, Stockton, Barnard Castle and a commercially-focused Wynyard premises.

The latest Legal 500 rankings echo these efforts, with Tilly Bailey & Irvine ranked admirably in the tiers for Corporate and Commercial Law, Commercial Litigation and Insolvency and Corporate Recovery.

A focus on corporate finance, corporate transactions and commercial contracting ensured department leader Craig Malarkey and his team could assist local businesses, also helping business scale-ups through a new legal framework, TBI Catalyst. ‘Tilly Bailey & Irvine’s lawyers only attempt to do their best for the client, but they are also direct in their approach and accommodate the needs of the client”, says the Legal 500.

Similarly, fellow Partners Alison Leith and Nigel Broadbent were given praise for their work in post-M&A disputes, shareholder and partnership disputes, contractual claims and professional negligence cases. In a notable development, TBI is increasingly being sought for contentious probate work as a new focus.

Alongside this, the law firm’s Commercial Property practice earned kudos with a high Legal 500 ranking. “The team’s recent work showcases its strength in the transactional space” were among the words of praise for Partners Sara Garnett and Andrew Beattie, who worked with many local businesses across the north east and beyond on acquisition and disposal of commercial property, also acting for pensions schemes.

The Private Client sector has also been busy and TBI were ranked for Agriculture and Estates thanks to advice on estate planning and farming structures with Partner Helen Dexter and Solicitors Jessica Morton and Rhiannon Melrose, while its Tax and Trusts practice also earned high praise through the work of teams headed by Partner Nicola Dalzell and the firm’s Managing Partner, Carolyn Tilly.

“A practice with many different specialities which can cater for all client requirements” was the verdict of the Legal 500 itself, with will making now at a premium. The firm’s Family Law teams also earned a ranking for work in divorce and child arrangements to back up a strong run of years of praise from the Legal 500. Besides a public family law offering, Chartered legal executive Wendy Beacom headed the Private Family Law team alongside Associate Shamin Ali to assist clients with their personal and private family matters.

With the current year still clouded by uncertainty, we can assure you that all services offered by Tilly Bailey & Irvine Solicitors have not been hindered by restrictions put in place. By choosing our experts to assist you with a legal matter, you are still assured of a professional, safe service, aided by remote working methods to complete your matters.

