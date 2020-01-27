Duncan William is a busy full time magician who is one of the most in demand performers in and around the North East. Originally from Newcastle, Duncan will be returning to tour the North East with his brand new stage show later this year.

He has already secured some small venues for his show and ticket prices will range from between £10 and £20.

Duncan’s show mixes magic, suggestion, psychology and showmanship into a heady mix of theatre. The show lasts for about 2 hours and if you have seen Derren Brown live, then you will certainly get you fix of mind games from this show.

Last year, Duncan spent a large part of the summer showcasing his theatre show to great acclaim. After many demands from people who have booked him over the year in the North East he is returning to perform a series of exclusive public shows.

The majority of Duncan’s performances at the moment are private bookings. They are either close up magic and mind reading his after dinner cabaret show. These are often reserved for companies of private parties so this is a rare opportunity to see him live.

Some of the feats you will see include digital magic, mind reading and mind games all wrapped up in a beautiful narrative and fun sense of comedy.

For more information and to keep an eye out for dates and tickets please head to his website https://magicduncan.co.uk If you are looking to hire him for some digital magic head to his other site https://www.thecybermagician.com