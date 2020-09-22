North East planning specialists Hedley Planning Services has appointed its first apprentice as it continues to invest to support clients and expansion ambitions.

Eighteen-year-old Charly Wilson joins as an apprentice planner based at the firm’s Wynyard office as the company sees its presence growing across Teesside and more opportunities for its services and expertise across the Yorkshire region.

The move will see her assisting with office management and administrative duties as well as supporting the senior team with a growing workload of planning applications and planning statements for residential and commercial clients.

She will also be combining her professional responsibilities while studying for a RTPI accredited Town Planning Degree and Masters course at Sheffield Hallam University as part of her five-year long apprenticeship training with Hedley Planning Services.

The news comes as Hedley Planning Services, which has maintained a resilient performance in the wake of the uncertainties caused by Covid-19and currently employs six planning experts plus support staff across its offices in Wynyard and Hexham, continues to invest in planned strategic growth.

Stephen Litherland, director of Hedley Planning Services (Yorkshire), said it was important to support the careers of young planners: “This is our first apprenticeship and will expose Charly to professional practice and new schools of thought as she develops her skills and supports us.

“The more young people pursue planning apprenticeships, the more they can strengthen their ability to develop and grow as successful and influential future planners.”