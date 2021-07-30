TYNESIDE-based shipping and marine insurer, North P&I Club, has appointed Nick Wolfe as deputy global director (underwriting).

The new role will see Nick manage the diversified lines part of North’s business – specialist insurance products targeted at sectors such as fishing and fish farming.

Nick joined North in March 2020 and has worked on several big projects, including overseeing the launch of North Hull, a fixed premium product targeted at ocean-going vessels.

North reported premium income growth of £43.3m (US$60M) in its 2020/21 results – with much of that increase being driven by the diversified lines business.

Nick said: “I’m delighted to be appointed to my new role at North and to keep working on new and innovative ways to fulfil our purpose – which is to enable our shipowner members to trade with confidence.

“Diversifying our business is a strategic priority and we’ve made great progress in the last year. I’m looking forward to working with the teams and reinforcing their expertise and capabilities in key markets.”