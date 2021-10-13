Ebac, the North East company dedicated to manufacturing, has appointed a new Managing Director. Graeme McGregor will work closely with the firm’s founder and chairman, John Elliott MBE, to take advantage of the economic recovery following COVID to build and sell more Ebac products.

Mr McGregor has first class experience working at a top level with some of the world’s most complex specialist chemical industry companies. He has spent nearly 27 years as a leader with the forward-thinking sustainable technology company, Johnson Matthey. During his career he was managing director of different Johnson Matthey businesses in the chemical, industrial processes and oil and gas sectors and most recently headed up the New Business division. .

His working life has taken him from Tioxide International in South Africa to a former ICI business on Teesside, Synetix, to Johnson Matthey organisations in Europe, the USA and Africa.

Graeme is from South Africa, having graduated in finance from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, and the London Business School. His key skills, which will all be applied in his new role at Ebac, are the development of detailed strategies, including financial targets, and developing key performance indicators and SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Realistic and anchored within a Time Frame) objectives to deliver market leading performance results which benefit customers, staff and shareholders.

Graeme McGregor said: “Ebac is exactly the type of business that the North needs to help our economy reach its potential. It is locally owned, with specific objectives in its constitution to deliver manufactured products from factories in County Durham. Its focus is on designing and manufacturing great electrical products that are popular, reliable and affordable in the UK market and beyond.”

He added: “The initial phase of the development of the Ebac washing machine is over, now it is time to scale up and deliver the only UK manufactured washing machine to more consumers. If we are successful, we will offset imports and help the country’s balance of trade, at the same time as creating and securing long term employment for more people in County Durham. The firm is a great SME manufacturer, and I am proud to join its inspirational Chairman, John Elliott, to drive growth in the years ahead.”