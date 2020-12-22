A North Lancashire hotel is to hold a re-run of Christmas Day in the spring of 2021 to allow families and friends who have missed out this year due to the pandemic to get together and celebrate.

Morecambe’s art-deco Midland Hotel is planning a Christmas lunch experience with all the trimmings, and has set the provisional date of Sunday 25 April 2021 for guests to enjoy a sumptuous festive meal with a springtime twist.

The hotel, which is run by English Lakes Hotels Resorts & Venues, will be offering a four course Christmas lunch. Menu choices include traditional roast Goosnargh turkey, local Port of Lancaster smoked salmon and king prawn cocktail, duck and orange pressing, roast fillet of beef or roast herb crusted cod. Desserts include traditional Christmas pudding with rum sauce, vanilla cheesecake with wine-poached figs or dark chocolate tart.

Guests will also be treated to a complimentary glass of champagne on arrival, and the accompaniment of a pianist playing festive Christmas tunes. The champagne reception will commence at 12:30pm on the big day, with lunch served from 1:30pm.

Events manager at The Midland Hotel Lee-Harry Hitchmough explains: “With festive plans in disarray for so many of us this Christmas, we’ve decided to simply delay our usual programme and give those who’ve had their Yuletide celebrations disrupted the chance to make it happen at a later date.

“Christmas dinner in April will be a ‘topsy-turvy’ way of looking at it, but we hope it will bring an additional sense of much needed fun and enjoyment for families, friends and loved ones who have not been able to see each other this December.

“A postponement of Christmas 2020 is better than a cancellation and hopefully it will bring a little festive cheer now for guests who can put something positive in the diary to look forward to. Our aim is that they will be able to gather around the Christmas table in style, relax and enjoy a sparkling time with great food and heart-warming festive cheer.”

The ‘April-mas’ champagne reception and four course lunch is £65 per person for adults, reduced from £80, and £32.50 per child. To book your 2020 Christmas lunch experience for April 2021, call the Midland Hotel on 01524 424 000.

