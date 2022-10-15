Following its official opening on 1st January 2022, Yorkshire Children’s Charity has announced it will be hosting an exciting and unforgettable celebration at the region’s most prestigious 5-star hotel and spa, Grantley Hall this November. ‘A Night Under the Stars’ will be held on 4th November 2022 – an official launch event for the charity at which Yorkshire Children’s Charity has the privilege of welcoming a Royal Head of State as its honourable guest.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity launched at the start of 2022 with the aim of doing things differently and work tirelessly to support the 92,000 children in Yorkshire with disabilities, and approximately 352,000 of the region’s children who are currently living in poverty. Having already raised over £500,000 in six months to support families and children who are living at a disadvantage, this star-studded event will celebrate an incredible first year, whilst toasting to the future plans of this ambitious regional charity.

The Yorkshire Children’s Charity team has a long-standing connection with this particular Royal family, who has passionately supported children at a disadvantage in the Yorkshire region for over 60 years and is delighted that a representative of their family has agreed to attend.

Supported by Grantley Hall and Berry’s, the event will be held on 4th November 2022 in a breathtakingly beautiful orangery, supplied by The English Marquee Company and dressed by florist to the stars Fulford Flowers. The full event will be designed and styled by the esteemed Party Architect and legendary Royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh. Johnny has generously donated his services to deliver a spectacular evening of fun for Yorkshire Children’s Charity’s guests. Featuring a champagne reception, an exceptional four-course banquet designed by Grantley Hall’s Executive Chef, Simon Crannage, a sensational fireworks display and incredible entertainment including the Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and more well-known surprise guests, its set to be an incredible night to remember.

Party Architect and Royal party planner, Johnny Roxburgh, said: “This year celebrates one year of Yorkshire Children’s Charity and I’m thrilled to be taking the lead on planning such a special occasion. The event will welcome famous faces and even Royalty at arguably the most prestigious venue in the region – Grantley Hall. Guests can expect immaculate décor, service and entertainment – it’s going to be a fantastic night which really will change children’s lives in Yorkshire.”

Charlotte Farrington, CEO at Yorkshire Children’s Charity said: ‘We have had an incredible start to the year since our launch in January and I have been blown away by the support from individuals and businesses across Yorkshire. This event is going to be extremely special, and we are incredibly honoured that a Royal Head of State has agreed to attend – it’s such a generous act of kindness. However, despite all the excitement for what is set to be a spectacular event, above all we are there to raise vital funds for the children in Yorkshire who need our help. In just the first six months since our launch we have already been able to make a tangible difference to Yorkshire’s most vulnerable children, and fundraising events such as this one will allow us to elevate that important work. Whilst this event presents the opportunity to showcase Yorkshire at its finest, I assure you that we never lose sight of the responsibility we are entrusted with to raise significant funds for the children and young people who depend on us.”