Bay Plastics Northern Alliance Premier Division side, Percy Main Amateurs, are on the brink of oblivion if a financial backer cannot be found.

Formed over a century ago, and based in North Shields, playing at Purvis Park, a ground re-named following the passing of former clubman, Alan Purvis, in the late seventies.

Two-time Northern Alliance champions, winning back-to-back titles in 1981 and 1982, the club famously reached the quarter-finals of the old FA Amateur Cup back in 1930, losing to eventual finalists Bournemouth Gasworks Athletic 2-0, and in 1983 reached the fifth round of the FA Vase, again falling to a 2-0 defeat, this time to Brandon United.

A statement on the club website read as follows –

“Most regrettably, Percy Main Amateurs FC have this week submitted notice of resignation to the Northern Football Alliance (with effect from the end of the current season and after the raft of forthcoming Challenge cup fixtures) and will fold once the season is done.

“The famous old club, which can boast one of local football’s most scenic and atmospheric grounds at Purvis Park, was named after Alan Purvis who gave more than 50-years-service to the club as player, manager and chairman, just one of a host of people who have given their all, and often in difficult circumstances, to ‘The Villagers’ over the years.

“Founded in 1919, or maybe ‘re-founded’ (it is thought by many that it was actually operating before the Great War and a ghostly framed team photograph hangs on the pavilion wall, mysteriously titled ‘Percy Main AFC 1912-13’ as those very early days, remain a bit of a mystery) and having only ceased playing for the hostilities of WW2, while The Main have competed in the Northern Alliance for the past 53 seasons, but sadly this will be the last.

“I realise that this may come as a ‘bolt from the blue’ to some and the decision has not been taken lightly, but unfortunately this has been coming and the current season in particular, has found the club desperately short of help behind the scenes, both on a matchday basis and as regards to the many tasks which have to be carried out through the week in order to maintain football at Percy Main.

“Sadly one of the pitfalls of having a ground and building which come under the sole responsibility of the club, as opposed to hiring a facility that many do at our playing level.

“In some respects the covid pandemic and subsequent lockdown(s) have perhaps and in a strange way done us a favour, as we may have struggled to operate, with games coming week in and week out, in what would have been a ‘normal’ season.

“During latter years, the club has advertised for help on a regular basis, but perhaps understandably people have a lot more personal commitments these days, as the working week has encompassed weekends and evenings for many and there are plenty of other things to do (Well there will be after June, hopefully) and times have changed as regards to a Northern Alliance football club and its standing within the local community..

“Allied to this, Percy Main AFC had set out on an ambitious (perhaps over ambitious, in hindsight) but very necessary project to demolish and rebuild the club’s pavilion and had finally, during the summer of 2019 been granted planning permission by North Tyneside Council, spending a 5 figure sum (architect fees, a bat survey, getting rid of Japanese knotweed, computer generated images etc) to achieve this, not to mention the time and effort. It had been hoped that this might have generated more interest, but alas….

“The downside was soon realised and mainly due to the club’s single adult team status, it has not been possible to achieve the significant amount of funding required to have the work carried out, while because of reduced numbers ‘behind the scenes’ Percy Main AFC also does not have enough personnel on board to facilitate our side of the work, should the required capital magically appear.

“It has to be said though that even in the bleakest of times, a number of people have rallied round and the football family has extended its hand of support to the club, ensuring that football continued at Purvis Park during recent times;

“Special thanks go to main sponsors, Tony and David Short from ADS-Aircon Ltd, which has supported and encouraged the club unstintingly during the past 6 years, both financially and otherwise.

“Also our team manager for the past 3 and a half years, Steve Hurd who has gone way over and above his playing remit, spending countless hours on any number of (often unseen) tasks, such as strip washing, erecting goals, replacing pitch divots and hours of work within the pavilion’s interior that have needed doing behind the scenes on behalf of the club, along with Julie and without whose efforts, we probably wouldn’t have even started the 2020-21 season.

“Most generous donations from local clubs, who could surely need the funds themselves, Birtley Town, Heaton Stannington, Whitley Bay and their Supporters Club and who could forget North Shields supporters and players ‘whip round’ which raised £442 prior and during the Gary Hull Memorial Trophy match of 2015?

“The Whitley Bay supporter who insisted that he give his gate money to Percy Main after his own team’s game was called off, the elderly gent who used to play for Earsdon Sports FC in the 1950’s and remembered how his team had been kept going by a donation of second hand strips from Percy Main and insisted that he pay for those strips some 60 years later.

“Those who have served on the club’s committee, or helped out behind the scenes in days gone by, PMA supporter Keith Bell, champion raffle ticket seller who has barely missed a game lately and supported every initiative that the club has put on, John and Joan Hull great supporters along with son Gary, sadly missed and remembered every year on his Memorial trophy day – great football occasions.

“All those kind folk who donated to our Just Giving’ site at the beginning of the current season, especially those from other clubs, those who fired through random donations, taken out pitch hoardings, bought season tickets, the long sufferers who hand over a couple of quid at the door on match-days, bought a drink and a hot dog and those who drop their change into the ‘Donations’ tin, thanks again. (Sorry if I’ve missed anyone off)

“It’s made it worthwhile – sort of!

“Perhaps the dwindling PMA committee deserves credit for maintaining football through recent challenging times, (with no small assistance from the above) as many clubs from a similar level have gone the journey years prior, perhaps it deserves criticism for not kicking on and expanding as conversely several others have done. Who knows?

“The club will fulfil its remaining Challenge cup fixtures for this season which will get underway next month.

“If any local football devotee has a magic wand, a fortune or a fairy godmother, we’d love to hear from you.

“Failing that, one day Percy Main Amateurs may rise again, I hope so!”

For all about Percy Main Amateurs, visit their website https://www.pitchero.com/clubs/percymainamateursfc/ or follow them on Twitter via https://twitter.com/PercyMainFC