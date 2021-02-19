Northern engineers RWO has won a contract to support the proposed development of a major mixed-use industrial development in South Yorkshire.

Gateway 36 is part of a 127-acre development located on the site of the former Rockingham Colliery in Barnsley, which is close to Junction 36 of the M1. Harworth Group, one of the UK’s largest land and property regeneration companies, is developing the site in a move that will provide in excess of 1 million sq. ft. of modern commercial space, generating hundreds of new jobs.

RWO, based in in Leeds city centre, will be providing civil and structural engineering services to support the design and build of the first three buildings which when completed in spring 2022, will provide more than 100,000 sq. ft. of modern commercial space.

Plans for the scheme will be submitted to Barnsley Borough Council for reserved matters approval later this spring with an anticipated onsite construction start date in summer 2021.

Currently employing 19 people, this is the latest contract success for RWO, which has seen revenues exceed forecasted turnover of £1.75m in the past 12 months and a raft of new work secured in the last three months, including designs for Highways England maintenance depots.

Andrew Fairburn, head of RWO’s Leeds office, said: “This is another prestigious project for us, reflecting our ability to take a strategic view of investment projects from an engineering perspective for clients while delivering high quality infrastructure and detailed design work.

“We continue to develop our commercial offering and this latest success comes at a time when we will see even more growth in 2021 as we continue to secure new contracts across the region and the UK.”

All three phases of Gateway 36, alongside nearby employment and residential land have been unlocked as part of a £17.1m funding package from the Sheffield City Region Investment Fund (SCRIF). It is estimated that the move will support the creation of 2,500 jobs when completed.

Robert Cole, project manager at Harworth Group, said Gateway 36 is an important scheme for the region, and added: “RWO, who have impressed with their technical expertise and experience, will be a key partner for this project, ensuring the development is delivered on time and to the highest quality standards as construction rolls out.”