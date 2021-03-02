The 2020-21 league campaign surrounding that of the Bay Plastics Northern Football Alliance League is to be curtailed, with, from 3 April 2021, the commencement of their divisional cup competitions.

Although there was an outside possibility that league football could return, the short space of time allocated for this, and with the fact that Northern Football Alliance has around 600 matches combined, across the four divisions, means that it was not possible to carry on as hoped.

Therefore, following ongoing discussions with its 62 member clubs, the Northern Football Alliance League, will be running, during April and May 2021, their four divisional cup competitions, using a round-robin format.

“We’ve clearly seen that it was not possible to fully complete the 2020-21 league season by commencing on 3 April and ending on 31 May,” a league spokesperson said.

“Therefore, it is with regret that league season cannot be completed and the Northern Football Alliance League’s League Management Committee has no option, and following discussions with member clubs, to curtail and no further league games will be scheduled.”

Now, with the league season not continuing, the Northern Football Alliance will be running their four divisional cup competitions throughout April and May, across, and Northumberland/Durham FA County Cups dependent, that of April 3, 7, 10, 14, 17, 21 and 24 followed by the semi-finals on May 1 (tbc) and respective finals later that month – the League and Bill Gardner Cup competitions will not go ahead.

“The divisional cups will therefore be played on a round-robin format throughout April and May,” a spokesperson continued.

“There will be four groups of four teams in that of the Team Valley Carpets Challenge, Combination and Amateur Cups, and two groups of seven teams in the TVC Neville Cowey Cup.

“In the first three each side will play home and away, whilst the Neville Cowey will play six matches, three home and three away; the group winners will make up the semis in the first three, and the winners and runners-up in the latter.”

At present the Northern Football Alliance League also has a minimum of two membership vacancies for the 2021-22 campaign, as well as a number of sides having applied for promotion from the Premier Division to Step Six in the football pyramid.

Teams wishing to apply for league membership must contact, in the first instance, the League Secretary, Derek Booth, via email to secretarynfal@aol.com, and an application form will be forwarded.

The application form must be returned, fully completed, prior to 31/03/2021. Applying teams are advised to read the League Rules which can be found in the Handbook section of this website.

Although government guidelines will still be in place, further information will be available via the league website www.northernfootballalliance.org.uk and via their social media, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/northernalliance2019 and Twitter https://twitter.com/nfalliance1890