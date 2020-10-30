Peter Donnelly has been appointed business development and commercial manager at Northern Skills Group, Middlesbrough College’s training and apprenticeship arm.

The former employer engagement coordinator at the College will now support Northern Skills Group’s business development and commercial teams, helping to drive recruitment of new apprentices for local employers and grow its commercial offer.

In his previous role, Peter worked with employers across Teesside to promote Middlesbrough College’s sector-based work academies, recruit trainees and create opportunities for local unemployed people.

He said: “The most rewarding part of the role for me is being able to support local people, who sometimes just need that extra guidance when finding work. There is nothing more rewarding than helping support learners and contributing to help achieve their goals and further their careers.

“I am thrilled to be starting this new chapter and really looking forward to hitting the ground running straight away. It’s a pleasure to be a part of such a big local brand and I am really excited to contribute to its continued success.”

Northern Skills Group delivers more than 100 types of learning programmes to around 2,700 apprentices across the North East and Yorkshire.