Northumbria University’s growing global reputation for academic excellence has been reinforced after becoming the highest placed UK university in the latest world rankings.

Times Higher Education’s Young Universities Rankings 2020 list the world’s best universities founded during the past half-century.

More than 400 universities are included in the league table, which focuses on their success in research productivity and reputation; their international outlook; the income they generate from industry and the teaching experience they provide.

In recent years Northumbria has risen steadily through these rankings and has climbed 17 places in the last year to be ranked 80th overall and the top-ranked university in the UK.

The University improved its score in all categories with its biggest improvement in the areas international outlook and research citations.

Northumbria is now ranked within the top 40 globally for research citations – a measure of how often research is cited by other academics and a key indicator of the quality of research being undertaken.

The University’s success in the Young University Rankings follows on the heels of its achievement in the QS World University Rankings which were published earlier this month.

While most UK institutions saw a drop in their position, Northumbria bucked the trend and was one of a handful to climb the league, moving into the 651-700 bracket. This is a major improvement on 2018 when it was ranked between 751-800.

Prof Andrew Wathey CBE, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Northumbria University, said: “Our continued improvement across a number of global league table rankings confirms that our strategy to invest in world-leading researchers and research is driving quality across the full range of our activities. This is reflected in our growing global standing and reputation.

“The strategic focus on improving quality, in teaching, research, enterprise, and the university’s civic and economic contributions, sits at the core of our mission as a research-rich, business-focused, professional university with a global reputation for academic excellence.”

