Professor Nicola Pearsall, Emerita Professor of Renewable Energy at Northumbria University and a world-leading expert on photovoltaics, has been announced as the general chair for this year’s European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference (EU PVSEC).

Professor Pearsall was head of the Newcastle Photovoltaics Applications Group at Northumbria University until her retirement in 2018 and continues to collaborate with the PV research community in a variety of UK and European projects.

The EU PVSEC is the largest international conference for photovoltaic research, technologies and applications, providing an opportunity for the global PV community to discuss the latest developments and innovations in Photovoltaics.

This year’s EU PVSEC takes place from 7 – 11 September and will be held entirely online for the first time due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the event and her appointment, Professor Pearsall said: “Perhaps now more than ever it is important for us to maintain our collaborative activities. This year’s online EU PVSEC will provide an excellent opportunity for members of the photovoltaics community to refresh and develop networks, learn about the latest developments in photovoltaic technology, and to contribute to the debate on how we can use the technology to protect and enhance our energy supply.”

Throughout her research career, Professor Pearsall has addressed a wide range of topics in photovoltaics, including the development of space solar cells, thin film compound solar cells, building integrated photovoltaic systems and environmental impact assessment.

Her current research relates to PV system performance assessment and correlation with system design and implementation, with the aim of obtaining the highest lifetime output of the system.

Academics from Northumbria University are leading the way in researching renewable energy, technologies and materials. The University is part of the EPSRC-funded Centre for Doctoral Training in Renewable Energy Northeast Universities (ReNU), as well as the North East Centre for Energy Materials.

Find out more about the EU PVSEC 2020.