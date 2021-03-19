Newcastle-based alcoholic tea brand, NOVELTEA has appointed Michael Vachon as Non-Executive Director as the company continues to grow after receiving £1.4million investment.

Vachon joins the board at NOVELTEA offering a decade of expertise within the drinks industry as co-founder of award-winning craft spirits distributor Maverick Drinks (part of Atom Group, acquired by ZX Ventures in 2018).

After a record-breaking Christmas trading period and with funding received from the North East Venture Fund (NEVF), Vachon’s knowledge and passion for growing innovative brands will be instrumental for the alcoholic-tea brand founded by ‘Geordie Germans’ Vincent Efferoth and Lukas Passia as it builds on its success and continues to develop the market for their category-defining blends of artisan loose leaf teas and craft spirits.

Originally from the US, Vachon has already enjoyed a successful entrepreneurial career following the completion of an MBA from Alliance Manchester Business School which led him to embark on his journey into drinks distribution and craft spirits, working with category heavyweights in the UK and across Europe. His latest venture is Citizens of Soil, a brand of household staples that champions independent producers and promotes soil health.

On what attracted him to NOVELTEA, Vachon said: “NOVELTEA is such an exciting brand and its products appeal to everyone from tea lovers, to craft spirits enthusiasts, to those seeking a bit more balance in their lives. The team have made some remarkable progress so far and I’m looking forward to helping accelerate their growth in the years ahead.”

Vincent Efferoth, co-founder and managing director at NOVELTEA, said: “Michael’s combination of innovative thinking, strategic expertise, and passion for high-quality and purpose-led craft spirits made him the perfect candidate to join NOVELTEA as a board member as we continue to build on our successes and drive new avenues for the business.

“We’re really excited to work with Michael and have his support and expertise as we continue to introduce our unique and premium products to new customers.”

For more information on NOVELTEA and its product offering, visit www.novelteadrinks.com.