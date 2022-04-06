UK Range Rover specialist Kingsley Re-Engineered is set to offer PCP financing

Buyers can choose between 36-month and 48-month plans at present with monthly figures from £1,382 per month (balloon and deposit to be included)

With a 12-month waiting list at the time of writing, Kingsley Re-Engineered Range Rover Classics are very much in demand and growing in popularity as client requests increase

Kingsley Re-Engineered recognises that many owners drive its enhanced and improved Range Rover Classics as part of a larger collection, and that flexible payment options are desired

London, 4 March 2022: Oxfordshire-based Kingsley Re-Engineered is introducing PCP financing on all its KR Series Range Rover Classics in a move that will provide flexibility for a constantly growing client list. The company is an industry leader in the re-engineering and restoration of Classic Range Rovers, and as such has a 12-month waiting list for its cars.

Kingsley’s adoption of PCP plans and flexible financing makes obtaining a KR Series build slot more achievable than ever, providing a smooth and transparent service to customers. This enhanced service is ideal for those with multiple car collections, with terms beginning from 36 months, rates as low as 6.1% and payments from £1,382/month.

Damon Oorloff, Founder of Kingsley Re-Engineered said: “We know that most buyers of a Kingsley have other cars in their fleet, and in recognition of this we have tried hard to offer a suitable solution and help them spread the cost of ownership. Flexible financing allows our customers to get on the growing waiting list that bit sooner and helps them to realise their dream of driving a Kingsley home. PCP plans make a lot of sense when buying a Kingsley, and we aim to keep talking to our customers and expanding our offerings accordingly.”

Customers wishing to order a Kingsley Re-engineered Range Rover Classic should register their interest with the Kingsley Re-Engineered sales team on sales@kingsleycars.co.uk. Prices start from £125,000 including UK taxes.

Representative figures: