This weekend will see some of the Northeast’s best Local Creative artists gathered at one of the region’s top craft breweries to showcase their talents in an exhibition showing some of the best art available in the region.

With over 30 artists exhibiting from some of the Northeast’s leading tattooists to abstract and graffiti artists, the Nowt Special exhibition – held at Anarchy Brewery – is expected to be one of the most talked about art events this summer.

The free exhibition will feature the unique craft ales of Anarchy Brewco combined with some of the region’s best street food and talented street chefs.

Nowt Special starts on Friday evening and runs through until Saturday with tattoo artists and tattoos available on site running alongside live performers, DJs and merchandise stalls.

Open to everyone, visitors to the event can either turn up at Anarchy Brewery on Benfield Business Park from 5.00pm on Friday or, for larger groups, tables can be booked by calling 0191 389 7580.

To help keep visitors safe, social distancing will remain in place along with other Covid safety requirements.

Nowt Special has been organized by local artists for local artists in partnership with Anarchy Brewery.

The Brewery prides itself on being one of the city’s leading venues for its craft beer brewery and taproom and for hosing a wide range of live music and bands from across the UK.