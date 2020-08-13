A North East estates and facilities company has recruited an environmental and decontamination services manager to take the reins on the company’s new infection prevention and control services for the local community.

Stockton-based NTH Solutions, an NHS subsidiary company owned by North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, has appointed experienced decontamination manager, Tony Sullivan, following an increased demand for infection control services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tony will be overseeing the range of infection control services provided by NTH Solutions to organisations across the UK, including a deep cleaning and advisory service, decontamination solutions and the supply of sustainable PPE, with all income being reinvested back into the NHS to improve front line patient services.

The new role will involve regular engagement with NTH Solutions’ partner organisations to ensure the highest standard of service and customer satisfaction is received, as well as conducting thorough site visits and audits as part of the company’s deep cleaning services.

Tony started his career in decontamination as a service manager for a leading infection control company, following 23 years’ service in the Royal Air Force as an aircraft electrical engineer. Having gained a number of prestigious industry qualifications including a degree in decontamination and an NVQ Level 3 in infection control, Tony joined the NHS five years ago, most recently working as decontamination services manager at County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust. In addition, Tony is a board member for the professional body for decontamination, the Institute of Decontamination Sciences.

Mike Worden, managing director at NTH Solutions, said: “Tony is a very welcome addition to an already impressive team at NTH Solutions, whose appointment will add a wealth of experience from both commercial and public sector organisations and comes as a result of our growing partnerships with organisations across the UK.

“It has never been a more exciting time to join NTH Solutions, as we continue to expand our expertise to provide high quality services to ultimately increase the money we invest back into the NHS.”

Tony said: “I am delighted to continue my career in decontamination at NTH Solutions, especially at a time that organisations’ infection control procedures are more important than ever.

“I’m proud of what I have achieved in the healthcare industry so far. Completing a degree and completely changing my career direction at the age of 52 was certainly a challenge, but decontamination is a subject that I am passionate about and I look forward to bringing new solutions in decontamination and infection control to organisations in the wider community.”