THE MAGPIES brought back memories for many elderly care home residents at a dementia action event in Newcastle.

Residents from Waverley Lodge Care Home, on Bewick Crescent, Lemington, attended the Sports Memory Café at The Northumberland Club, on Jesmond Avenue.

They listened to guest speaker and Newcastle United legend Bob Moncur talk about playing football in the 60s and 70s, as well as captaining The Magpies to their last silverware win.

Norman Scott, who lives at Waverley Lodge Care Home, asked Bob what he thought about players diving in the modern game. Bob responded: “I’m not impressed by it.”

Norman is a lifelong member of the Toon Army, having started going to matches over 60 years ago, when he was 15 years old. He said: “It was great to meet Bob. He was everyone’s hero when he won the cup.”

He was joined by fellow resident Melville Shields, carer Charlotte Smith and activities coordinator Michelle Park at the Sports Memory Café, organised by the Jesmond Dementia Action Alliance.

Alongside the talk from Bob Moncur, visitors watched videos of Newcastle United victories and talked about the history of the club, their memories of attending matches and sport in general.

Michelle said: “Norman and Melville both thoroughly enjoyed the event, being lifelong fans of Newcastle United.

“They were very much looking forward to hearing Bob Moncur and he didn’t disappoint. They loved talking about their memories of the club with the Sports Memory Café volunteers as well.

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to Jesmond Dementia Action Alliance and The Northumberland Club for running the event and inviting us along.

“We’re all excited about attending other events in future.”