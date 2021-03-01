Hartlepool United have made their latest signing of the season – a sponsorship deal with a North East hospital.

Nuffield Health Tees Hospital has agreed a deal to be the National League side’s official Healthcare Partner which will give players access to the healthcare provider’s specialist services including scans, x-rays, treatment and surgery where necessary.

The new partnership will see Nuffield Health Tees Hospital’s branding displayed around the club’s Victoria Park ground, including backdrops for post-match interviews.

The hospital, in Norton, near Stockton on Tees, has established itself as one of the leading providers of private healthcare in the North East, proudly serving patients from Stockton on Tees, Darlington, Middlesbrough and the surrounding areas since 1981.

In 2017 it became the only hospital north of Leeds to receive an Outstanding rating from the Care Quality Commission.

Ross Huntley, sales and services manager at Nuffield Health Tees Hospital, said: “We’re excited to begin this new partnership with Hartlepool United. Health and fitness are hugely important in elite sport, and we look forward to playing a part in the club’s future successes.

“We are planning to work with more sporting institutions around the North East and hopefully people can gain a greater understanding of the services we offer here at Nuffield Health Tees Hospital through our increased exposure.”

Hartlepool United are in the fifth tier of the English football pyramid, and the sponsorship deal comes at a time when the club are well-positioned for a return to the Football League.

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor said: “We are delighted to have this partnership in place with Nuffield Health. To have the level, quality and range of services available to us from Nuffield really supports the football operation.

“Fitness and health are of primary importance to us, particularly when it gets to this stage of the season.”