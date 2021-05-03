Numskull Games is set to reveal two unannounced titles in the next edition of Numskull Presents. The third edition of the online showcase will be broadcast via the Numskull Games YouTube channel on Wednesday 28 April, starting at 5pm BST (9am PDT/12pm EDT/6pm CEST)

The two new games, set to release later this year, will launch on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam. Alongside these exciting new releases, Numskull Games will also share exclusive updates for other upcoming titles, including 3D platformer Clive ‘N’ Wrench.

Clive ‘N’ Wrench has been developed for over ten years by solo developer and platformer superfan, Rob Wass. The game will have a special segment, where fans will get an in-depth look at how the game’s development has been progressing and some interesting tidbits about in-game mechanics.

Once again, Numskull Games will also have prizes up for grabs for lucky fans watching the showcase. Fans of Re:ZERO should rejoice as there are Collectors Editions of Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne up for grabs for two lucky winners! The Collectors Editions features; CD of the soundtrack, steelbook, pin badges, full colour artbook, and the game itself! Fans should tune in at 5pm to find out how to enter!

Numskull Games are also celebrating the launch of the highly anticipated Battle Axe, a 16-bit pixel-art arcade adventure, out on Friday 30 April. Battle Axe will be released on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam. Battle Axe review code is now available to media upon request.

To watch the event, head to the Numskull Games YouTube channel here.