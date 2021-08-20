Digitalization, resilience, business transformation — these are some of the top priorities for C-suite executives across the globe. The coronavirus pandemic has further accelerated the need to think out of the box and create innovative and relevant software solutions.

In such a scenario, development team extension is the need of the hour. Hiring top tech talent who can design powerful products and services is exactly what companies need to stand out from the crowd. However, this is easier said than done.

The massive talent shortage in the US and Western Europe means that scaling at speed is a real challenge. And that’s where building an offshore development team comes into the picture.

Why go offshore?

Extending your development team offshore means building a fully integrated team of developers who are 100% a part of your business. This will allow you to increase your capacity quickly and support long-term product and service development.

From teams of 5 to 100+, scaling at speed will never be a problem, thanks to the massive tech talent pool in offshore countries like India. Digitalization or enterprise-wide transformation — you’ll find skilled engineers who fit your requirements to the tee.

Most importantly, building a dedicated team offshore helps you meet all the strategic goals of your business, in turn, allowing you to bring products to the market faster. That’s resilience at its finest.

Development team extension in India

Building a team offshore will always be a big business decision. That’s why the benefits must be tangible. India, one of the fastest-growing tech economies globally, provides real and significant business benefits, unlike any other country. Some of them include:

A massive tech talent pool

With over 1.5 million engineering graduates every year, India’s tech talent pool is one of the largest in the world. This gives you the opportunity to get your pick of the bunch and work with some of the best engineers globally. That’s what quality offshoring can do for your business.

Lower operational costs:

Given that most software businesses are based in cities that are notoriously expensive, an average developer will cost at least $60 per hour. That’s excluding recruitment fees, employee-centric benefits, etc.,

In India, because of the lower cost of living, the average salary of a developer is significantly lower. And so, tying up with the right offshore development services company will help you lower your operational costs to a large extent.

At the end of the day, building an extended development team offshore allows you to fill the skills gap you have in your existing team, scale sustainably, and generate more profits. It’s augmentation done awesomely!