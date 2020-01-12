The Air Force 1 React D/MS/X gives the look and feel of the original AF1 a contemporary reboot.

The old-meets-new take on the classic shoe’s build delivers new comfort: It swaps its traditional midsole for a full-length drop-in Nike React midsole with a heel Ramp Air unit. Nike React’s exaggerated style permeates onto the shoe’s exterior, which sees a fresh shape, wavy eyestay and bold Swoosh, while the familiar Nike React’s pattern replaces the traditional AF1 stars at the heel and toe of the outsole.

With these elements, the shoe highlights the D/MS/X ethos by merging the functional excellence of Nike React cushioning with an audacious, contemporary spirit.

The AF1 React D/MS/X releases on the Nike App, nike.com and at select retailers January 17.