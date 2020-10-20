25 date tour starts on June 5

Olly Murs today announces a huge 25 date UK tour for summer 2021 – including an unmissable date on the Yorkshire coast.

The chart-topping singer – one of British music’s biggest and best loved stars – will play Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Saturday July 10.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday October 9 from www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com

With much of 2020 coming to a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic, next year’s UK Tour aims to put a smile back on the face of the country when Olly will perform his biggest hits, including tracks from his recently certified triple platinum album ‘Never Been Better’.

It will be a triumphant return to Scarborough OAT for Olly who played sold-out shows at the venue – the UK’s biggest outdoor concert arena – in both 2013 and 2017.

Scarborough OAT venue programmer Peter Taylor said: “We are really excited to reveal Olly Murs as our first headline announcement for the 2021 season here at Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Olly played two brilliant sold-out shows here in 2013 and 2017 and fans are constantly requesting we bring him back which we are delighted to be able to do.

“It goes without saying we cannot wait for live music to return to Scarborough OAT in 2021 so it’s fantastic to be able to kick off the announcements for our new season by revealing Olly Murs is returning.

“We have a brilliant summer of live music to reveal – so watch this space for many more headliners being announced very soon!”

It has been a busy year for Olly, who recently captained England in this year’s Soccer Aid, and is looking to retain his crown as winning judge on his third series of The Voice, which has currently been postponed at the semi-final stages.

In lockdown, he also managed an impressive body transformation, working closely with personal trainer Rob Solly, and sharing his fitness routine exclusively with Men’s Health. He is also working on new music to be shared next year.

Olly kicks off his tour on June 5th in Swansea.

OLLY MURS – 2021 UK Tour

Full dates below

June 2021

Sat 5 SWANSEA, Depot In The Park, Singleton Park

Mon 7 BELFAST, Live At Botanic Gardens

Tues 8 CORK, Live At The Marquee

Thu 10 LONDON, Royal Chelsea Hospital

Fri 11 LONDON, Royal Chelsea Hospital

Sat 26 TELFORD, QEII Arena

July

Fri 2 CORNWALL, Live In The Wyldes

Sat 3 KENT, The Hop Farm

Thu 8 EXETER, Powderham Castle

Sat 10 SCARBOROUGH, Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Sun 11 LEEDS, Harewood House

Tue 13 OLD MILTON, Chewton Glen

Wed 14 NORWICH, Blickling Estate

Thu 15 BATH, Bath Royal Crescent

Sat 17 HAYDOCK, Haydock Park Racecourse

Tue 20 WARWICK, Warwick Castle

Wed 21 CARDIFF, Cardiff Castle

Fri 23 CARLISLE, Bitts Park

Sun 25 EDINBURGH, Edinburgh Castle

Thu 29 BEDFORD, Bedford Park

Fri 30 NEWMARKET, Newmarket Racecourse

August

Fri 13 COLWYN BAY, Stadiwm Zipworld

Sat 14 NEWBURY, Newbury Racecourse

Sat 28 DARLINGTON, Mowden Park

Sun 29 COLCHESTER, Colchester Castle Park

