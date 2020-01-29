Specialist providers of construction and plant machinery, Omnia Machinery, have found scope within the Chinese market, launching a Chinese website – https://omniamachinery.cn/ – to cater to its vast array of new customers.

Based in the North East of England, Omnia Machinery source construction and plant machinery worldwide. Exporting a range of heavy machinery, Omnia specialise in road construction, quarrying and heavy lifting equipment.

This decision to venture into China comes in tandem with the existing success of the company overseas. In 2019, the heavy machinery firm exported machines to 71 different countries into five continents with the hope to increase this in the following years.

Jonathan Rea, Director at Omnia Machinery said: “2019 has been a great year for us as a company. We have been able to expand our market globally, most encouragingly adding clients from the Americas whilst strengthening our position within Asia”.

The expansion came into effect after establishing that China is committed to becoming a greener economy, aiming to increase recycling to 50% nationwide by 2040. One important factor is replacing old, high polluting construction machinery with newer more eco-friendly models. Thus, Omnia identified a trend in Chinese companies enquiring about certain types of heavy machinery and decided to invest within the market.

The logistics of getting machinery into China is always complicated due to testing and inspections. However, Omnia actively obtain CCIC certificates for any of the machinery that is to be imported into China.

With CCIC certificates (China Certification and Inspection Company), Omnia and companies alike are able to ensure that machines are compliant with emission regulations for import into China.

Their vision to distribute machinery into China is reflected in how the Chinese website is now going from strength to strength, suggesting that trading in China has proven to be more lucrative than selling to European markets.

To further demonstrate their success, the company has now sold a multitude of machines to China and a project based in Hong Kong. Amidst this successful expansion, the company now has plans to open offices into other international markets to provide new clients with great quality machinery.

Jonathan went onto say: “moving forward we are still growing as a company adding more staff at the start of this year. We are hoping to open our first international office in America by the end of 2020”.

