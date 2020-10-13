In 2020, the International Day of the Girl celebrates young girls seeing themselves as generational changemakers. If they view themselves as leaders who are able to improve their communities, they feel holistically empowered to lead in all areas of their lives.

In sports, coaches are often the change-making leaders behind a team’s success. But if young girls are the next generation of coaches, they need to learn how to be leaders now. Leadership development is as deliberate as training is for an athlete. Whether through a league partnership like Game Growers in the U.S., an athlete-led vision like the AntetokounBros Academy in Greece or in forums like the Gurls Talk x Made To Play Fund across EMEA, Nike believes that effective leaders don’t simply wing it. They’re taught to have a plan.

In helping young girls believe in themselves as changemakers, Nike’s Made to Play commitment works alongside its partners to educate leaders about what girls need, and, at the same time, what’s needed universally for a better, more equitable world.