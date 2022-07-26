One in ten British motorists admit to having driven without a valid MOT

All British drivers know that once a year it’s imperative that they book their car in for its annual MOT, where everything from lamps to suspension is checked to ensure the vehicle is road worthy. However, with as many as one in ten (11%) motorists admitting to having driven without an MOT, it’s clear it’s incredibly easy to forget to get your car booked in.

New research from comparethemarket.com has revealed that as many as one in ten (11%) British motorists have driven their car without a valid MOT certificate. The study highlights the most common reasons people forget to book their MOT, how long people have driven without an MOT and whether motorists are aware of what the consequences may be.

One in ten Brits have driven without a valid MOT

As many as one in ten (11%) UK drivers have admitted to driving without a valid MOT certificate. Despite 67% of UK drivers saying they’re “fully aware” of the consequences of driving without an MOT, Brits that admit to driving without a valid certificate also do so for an average of six weeks before realising.

Liverpool motorists have driven for the longest period of time without a valid MOT

It was found that drivers from Liverpool, that have driven without an MOT, do so for an average of nine weeks before realising or being made aware, followed by drivers in Cardiff and Leeds going eight weeks before noticing.

City Average number of weeks driving without a valid MOT Liverpool 9 Cardiff 8 Leeds 8 Norwich 7 London 7

Forgetting to note the day the MOT expired was the most common reason for driving without a valid MOT

According to motorists, forgetting to note the date of expiry (34%) was the most common reason behind Brits driving without a valid MOT certificate. This was followed by just forgetting to check when it expired (26%) and getting an extension due to the pandemic and losing track of when it ran out (19%).

Reason Percentage of drivers that had this reasoning for driving without an MOT Forgot to note the day it expired 34% Forgot to check when it expired 26% Got an extension due to the pandemic and lost track of when it ran out 19% Wouldn’t be able to afford the work the car needed for it to pass 18% It’s not my responsibility to make sure to car’s MOT test is valid 16%

Only two-thirds (67%) of motorists are completely aware of the consequences of driving without a valid MOT

The consequence of driving without a valid MOT can lead to a fine of up to £1,000, so when asked whether motorists are aware of the consequences, as many as 32% are either only slightly aware, or completely unaware.

The full study can be found here: https://www.comparethemarket.com/car-insurance/content/mot-fines/