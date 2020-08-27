Thirteen, in partnership with Teesside University, is encouraging young people living in Middlesbrough, aged 16 to 29, to complete a short online survey as part of the #BoroYouthAction project.

The survey, which will take approximately three minutes to complete, will give young people the chance to have a say about their area, what they like about their community, how it has changed over the past few years.

The survey will also include questions about how young people feel about decisions being made in the area, how they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and what aspirations they have for the future.

It is hoped that the information from the survey will provide an accurate and effective insight into the views of young people across Middlesbrough and their feelings towards the areas that they live in. The results of the survey will be used to inform actions taken by Thirteen and Teesside University, as well as other partners across Middlesbrough, when making decisions about future actions in communities across Teesside.

Louise McDonald, senior regeneration manager at Thirteen, said: “This is a real opportunity for young people in neighbourhoods across Middlesbrough to have a say about their area and community, as well as their current life and potential future in the region.

“Work on the #BoroYouthAction project started in February, however after the UK’s lockdown, we adapted the scheme to become an online project. Already, we have helped young people from Hemlington and Grove Hill get involved in a range of tasks to investigate issues in their community and to work on ways to help improve the experiences of young people in the area during a global pandemic.

“We’re really pleased with the work on the project so far, and our next steps are to increase involvement with the project to ensure the most accurate results possible. The way to do this is to get even more people from across Middlesbrough to share their views about the area with us and to hear their stories about what’s happened to them over the past few weeks, months and years. We hope to hear from as many young people in the Middlesbrough area as possible – the more responses we get, the better.”

The #BoroYouthAction online survey is open now until 4 September. It will take around 3 minutes to complete and all the details provided will be anonymous and completely confidential.