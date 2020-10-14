Trading is arguably one of those professions that have been completely transformed by the advent of digital technologies. Long gone are the days when individual traders would scream their heads off at the NYC exchange, trying to secure the best prices for their clients. These days, trading is far less dramatic, much more efficient, and arguably easier. Modern traders have highly effective tools at their disposal, and today we’ll show you several of them you just need to know about.

Why Use Trading Tools?

Trading is a fairly difficult process that requires both skill and a pinch of luck. That being said, it’s much easier than it used to be. There are several aspects to trading, and analysis is a massive one. As it turns out, the technical analysis takes time and effort, and as we know, time is often a commodity in trading.

To reduce the time spent on crunching numbers and figuring out patterns, people started making various tools that either took over some of these tasks or greatly simplified the various aspects of analysis. However, analytical tools aren’t the only type of tool available.

There are also various bots that will execute trades per your instructions. These are coming in very handy when the timing is everything, and there’s no way you can execute trades fast enough on your own. The bottom line, tools are important. That being said, here are some of the key online trading tools you should know about!

TraderSync

TraderSync is a perfect example of an advanced analytical trading tool. It’s a complete platform that allows you to simply and efficiently track your trades, run a journal, track different metrics and strategies, and employ stop loss plots. The team behind his platform has gone above and beyond in order to make it easy to use.

The UI is simple, clean, and about as user-friendly as it gets. You can check out the complete review on TraderSync over at TradingReviewers. They’ve put this piece of software through its paces, revealing its pros, cons, and more. Overall, TraderSync is definitely one of the better tools you can use.

Thinkorswim

Thinkorswim is a more advanced platform that is all about giving you the option to customize your tools. Produced by TD Ameritrade, this software is packed with all kinds of indicators while it also comes with its own programming language. Needless to say, you can get very detailed and very technical with Thinkorswim. It’s a popular platform among seasoned traders as well as those who appreciate the ability to tweak every single aspect of such a tool.

Ninja Trader

Trading often comes down to being able to predict patterns. Ninja Trader is an online tool that allows you to simulate various trades in forex, futures, and similar. Being able to tweak your trading strategy can easily put you ahead of the curve and give you a good idea of what to expect. The beauty of NinjaTrader is that it involves no real money when simulating trades. It’s the perfect sandbox for those who like to experiment and push trades to their limits.

Bookmap

Bookmap is another analytical tool that is all about giving you a clear picture of emerging patterns. It comes with neat features such as heat maps, that can be used to create a more accurate picture of current market activity. On top of that, you’re getting one-click trading as well as a limit order book, both of which are essential features on a platform of this type.

Using Online Trading Tools

No matter what, online trading is becoming more and more accurate thanks to some of these tools. However, it’s important not to become too reliant on these platforms—the way online trading works is heavily based on intuition and skill. The trader should use online trading tools as a means of supporting its strategy. It’s easy to get lost in various projected patterns and trends that your tools provide you. Every projection should be taken with a grain of salt, to say the least.

A much better way to trade is to use the tools like we’ve shown you above to narrow down the scope of potential outcomes. That being said, the tools we’ve presented you with are by far some of the best you can find out there. We encourage you to do your homework and figure out what kind of tool best fits your trading style and needs. Every trader has their own way of doing things, so finding the tools that match those individual styles is essential.