9/3/21

An outsourcing solutions expert warns businesses that they need to look into onshoring their contact centres to avoid the high costs of Brexit rulings on data security adequacy in June.

When Britain left the EU on 31 December 2020, it did so with a UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement that allowed for the free flow of personal data until June 2021. The delayed deal on the sharing of personal data means that the UK will be subject to the EU’s data security adequacy ruling in three months. If deemed inadequate, it could cost British businesses more than £1billion.

Martin Anderson, managing director of Lemon Business Solutions, recommends, “Brexit has been difficult for data sharing businesses, such as those with offshored contact centres. Not knowing the ruling for the UK’s data security adequacy can lead to unforeseen expenses for many British businesses.

It is important that businesses look closer to home for their data sharing services. Many call centres, such as Lemon, have taken Brexit and the pandemic to further improve and update their services and can provide a solution to the costly uncertainty with the EU’s adequacy ruling.”

Onshoring is the process of sourcing or relocating the operations of a business within national borders. Many British companies have started moving their customer engagements and to avoid the high costs that a rejected data adequacy ruling from the EU can bring.

Martin continued: “Onshoring contact centre services can save British businesses time, money and stress due to Brexit. Similarly, using contact centres in Great Britain can allow a firm to flex production, meet market needs and provide a more personalised service than their overseas alternatives. By onshoring your data services, you are levelling up your business.”