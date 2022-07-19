1Newcastle-based healthcare marketing communications agency Onyx Health has expanded its growing digital content team with the double appointment of Hope Johnston as Digital Content Manager and Jordan Carr as Social Media Executive. The latest additions to the team come off the back of a period of sustained growth, which has seen the agency expand its international client portfolio.

Onyx Health’s new digital content specialist Hope grew up in South Tyneside and holds a Business and Marketing Management degree from Sunderland University. She joins the Onyx Health team from Gateshead-based agency, Mediaworks, where she was a Content Strategist, working across multiple client accounts regionally and nationally. Prior to this, Hope worked for leading parent and baby brand, Tommee Tippee, as a Digital Marketing Manager and for Hebburn Sports Club as their Marketing Manager. She has expertise in branding, social media, SEO and PPC that she will bring to her new role with Onyx Health.

A Newcastle native, Jordan started his career as a Digital Media Apprentice at Newcastle University Students Union, before progressing to become a Marketing Assistant. In this role, he was responsible for the Student Union’s social media and creative content, which incorporated elements of video and creative design. One of Jordan’s proudest achievements in this role was seeing the videos he helped produce for Black History Month being used to help educate school children.

Commenting on the new appointments, Onyx Health’s Executive Director Trevor Pill said, “Creating high quality digital content is an essential element of the creative communication campaigns that we develop and deliver for our clients.Our new appointments bring valuable digital content experience to the team, enabling us to develop and enhance our existing client offering. It’s been amazing to see our headcount grow from ten to over thirty in the last two years. We’re very proud of the fact that our recruitment strategy continues to revolve around North-East talent. Its something that we hope to continue into the future.”