Newcastle based healthcare marketing communications specialists Onyx Health are set to unveil a new digital offering to supercharge the digital presence of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.

In an exciting new venture developed in partnership with NE6, clients will be guided through their new digital strategy journey with a series of bespoke digital design workshops and training from industry experts.

Onyx Health will offer clients a powerful range of digital communications tools such as content strategy, automated marketing, meaningful platform design and social media campaign strategy, with a strong emphasis on customer experience. This new range of products and services aims to give healthcare and pharma businesses the insights they need to drive their future growth.

The digital revolution has transformed the communication landscape for businesses across all sectors over the past decade. However, there is evidence to suggest that the pharma and healthcare sectors have not always embraced the changing times. Research conducted by McKinsey and Company suggests that the pharma and healthcare sectors have a digital maturity score of just 27, lagging well behind other tightly regulated sectors such as insurance and banking[1].

In an age where technology is reshaping the healthcare sector, with rise of personalised virtual care and the patient power agenda creating new target consumers, there is an increasing need for companies to integrate digital solutions into their wider business strategy.

Moreover, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has recently hailed the digital agenda as one of his top three priorities for transforming the NHS[2], which means that businesses in the healthcare and pharma sectors will need to get tech savvy to access key their target markets.

Onyx Health are well placed to drive this digital change across the sector, combining their healthcare expertise with their base in Newcastle, which forms part of the UK’s fastest growing digital tech cluster outside London.

Commenting on the new range of digital services, Onyx Health’s Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said “Our new digital service offer is a game changer for the business. The healthcare and pharmaceutical industry has historically been behind other sectors in embracing the new digital revolution. Having a strong presence across multiple digital platforms is an absolute must for firms to get themselves seen and heard with key target audiences.

Our team are a bunch of passionate experts in their field who effectively harness their industry knowledge to drive client’s business success. Our partnership with digital product specialists NE6 will enable a seamless process from development of initial strategy through to launch of a broad range of digital platforms and communication tools.”

Onyx Health are a team of healthcare marketing communications experts with North East roots and an international reach.

