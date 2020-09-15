Newcastle based healthcare marketing communication agency Onyx Health are set to help their clients expand into the lucrative US market with a new PR partnership with US agency Jeff Winton Associates (JWA), while also supporting US clients moving into Europe.

The move will involve the two agencies combining Onyx Health’s expertise in the UK, European and Middle East healthcare industry, with JWA’s in-depth knowledge of the markets in the USA, Canada, Latin America, Asia and Japan. Both agencies aim to help their clients expand into new territories by pooling resources and sharing expertise.

The partnership marks the culmination of a 25-year business relationship between Onyx Health Managing Director Karen Winterhalter and JWA’s Chief Executive Officer Jeff Winton. They first met in the fast-paced world of global healthcare PR back in the 90s. Over the years they have both held senior positions in PR and communications at a global level.

Jeff Winton has over four decades of experience in the global corporate communications industry, as a former Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Astellas, Alkermes and Lilly and Head of Global Communications at Pharmacia. Jeff cofounded JWA with Chief Operating Officer Jim Modica, who has held senior leadership roles with global giants Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer

In her 30 year plus career, Karen Winterhalter has worked for some of the biggest agencies in the PR business, as a former global client lead at Ketchum, European Director at Weber Shandwick and EMEA Chair of Burson-Marstellar’s healthcare division. Karen returned to her native North East to found Onyx Health back in 2009.

Both agencies are already working together on several PR and communication projects for SME pharma and med-tech companies whose sights are set on international expansion.

Commenting on the new partnership Managing Director Karen Winterhalter said, “Jeff is a renowned figure in the world corporate communications, with a wealth of experience in the global pharmaceutical industry.

I am delighted to be working with him again after all these years. The unique combination of our many decades of experience in global communications will help our clients break into the US market with a trusted partner”.

Chief Executive Officer Jeff Winton added, “They say PR is all about knowing the value of good relationships and that’s certainly true with Karen and me, after 20 years we’re still doing business together. I’ve always enjoyed working with Karen; we have shared many laughs together over the years.

Working with people you have the same shared vision to do the best job for our clients makes it all worthwhile. I am confident this will be the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership between our agencies.”