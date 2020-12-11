Opencast Software, the independent tech consultancy, has appointed digital transformation heavyweight Jason Kay as Digital and Technology Services Director.

Opencast Software specialises in developing end-to-end enterprise solutions for Government, financial services, health and social care and renewable energy sectors.

Jason has more than 25 years of experience in digital transformation and technology, with his expertise spanning both public and private sector organisations. Before joining Opencast, Jason held a number of senior leadership and executive roles, including CTO, CIO and CDIO, at companies such as Bupa, BP, Citizens Advice, the Home Office, NHS Choices, Benenden Health, and the Ministry of Defence.

Jason was enlisted by HMRC to head up and lead the creation of its flagship digital delivery centre in Newcastle, leading the vision for how HMRC should digitise its operations and enable customers to access services digitally.

As part of this, he delivered a new modern agile digital capability that could not only deliver customer centric digital products and services, significantly changing how HMRC engaged with its customers, but also save millions of pounds in taxpayers’ money through operational efficiencies.

He grew the centre from start-up to 400 people in a year. Due to its success, the Newcastle Digital Centre became the blueprint for further delivery centres for HMRC in the UK, and the wider adoption of Government Digital Services.

This strategic hire for Opencast forms part of the organisation’s ambitious growth plans, which include employing 300 people by the end of 2025. As part of this, the firm will be looking to increase its presence in the Government services arena.

Jason Kay said: “I have known the Opencast team for quite some time and have always been impressed by their approach to digital and technology transformation. The team are not only committed to delivering a great and innovative client service, but also to ensuring that technology can be used as a force for good to help society and the region’s tech community. Opencast has ambitious plans for the future, and I am pleased to be joining the team at such a pivotal time in its growth.”

Tom Lawson, CEO at Opencast Software, added: “Hiring someone of Jason’s calibre will enable us to build upon the success we’ve experienced over the last few years and in 2020 in particular. At Opencast, we are committed to hiring the best talent and ensuring that our existing team members have the chance to learn from some of the industry’s most experienced people.

“We want to be a place where technology specialists can thrive, where clients return because our approach gets results, and where our collaborative approach to technology services is clear to see.”