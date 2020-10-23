Opencast Software, the independent tech consultancy, has appointed Tom Lawson as CEO. Opencast Software specialises in developing end-to-end enterprise solutions for Government, financial services, health and social care and renewable energy sectors.

Tom has been Head of Corporate Development at the consultancy since December 2019, and brings with him over 16 years’ experience providing digital delivery and innovation solutions for clients across a range of sectors and clients, most notably government.

Prior to joining Opencast Software, Tom held roles at Capgemini Invent, Capgemini and BT Global Services. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in fuelling business growth by increasing businesses’ service capabilities, client base and securing additional funding, even in challenging macro-economic circumstances.

This news comes closely after Opencast Software announced that it had increased its headcount by 50% since the beginning of 2020, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In his new role, Tom will be tasked with increasing this further as the firm embarks on its ambitious growth plans, which include employing 300 people by the end of 2025. As part of this, the firm will be looking to increase its service capabilities in areas such as User Centred Design, Platform Engineering & DevOps, and Data & Analytics, as well as expanding its expertise into new sectors and regions of the UK.

Tom Lawson, CEO at Opencast Software, said: “Opencast is on a rapid growth curve, not least supporting various government departments with their Covid-19 response. I’m thrilled to lead the firm as CEO, providing structure to this pivotal role at a crucial time. We want to be the place for technology specialists to thrive, where clients return because our approach gets results – empowering, collaborative, caring. We believe in always doing the right thing for our clients and people, and we are focused on doing further good by contributing to the region’s tech community and wider society.”