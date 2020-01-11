New V12 Speedster confirmed for production celebrates Aston Martin’s rich racing heritage combined with modern design language

Two-seater open cockpit V12 Speedster honours Aston Martin’s 1959 Le Mans-winning DBR1 and CC100 Speedster centenary concept car

88 examples will be available to customers worldwide

08 January 2020, Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin today confirms production of a strictly limited number of the stunning new V12 Speedster. The car will make its global debut later this year, with discerning drivers around the world offered the opportunity to acquire this visceral celebration of the British sports car brand’s proud past and exciting future.

The V12 Speedster, created by in-house bespoke service Q by Aston Martin working with the brand’s talented team of designers and engineers, elegantly combines an authentic, driver-oriented sports car with the use of cutting-edge motorsport and aviation technology to deliver a stunning, two-seat, enthusiast driving machine.

The new car’s design, while modern and dynamic, also clearly nods to both Aston Martin’s legendary 1959 Le Mans 24 hours- and 1000km of Nürburgring race-winning DBR1 and the marque’s Centenary CC100 Speedster Concept shown in 2013. It’s forward-looking features are shaped from the same advanced materials and expert engineering used throughout Aston Martin’s contemporary sports car range.

The Le Mans-winning DBR1, which in part inspired the V12 Speedster, delivered Aston Martin’s most high-profile motorsport triumph to date and, of course, needs no introduction. One of only three cars in the 1950s to win both the World Sports Car Championship and Le Mans 24 Hours in the same year, the DBR1 defined not only motorsport excellence but also exquisite design elegance – an enduring Aston Martin trademark.

The brand’s CC100 Speedster Concept, meanwhile, was produced in 2013 to celebrate Aston Martin’s centenary. It, too, helped to inspire the creation of the new V12 Speedster which is the product of more than 12 months of meticulous design and planning work by the teams from both Q by Aston Martin, and Aston Martin Design.

At the new car’s heart lies a high-performance variant of Aston Martin’s now iconic, 5.2-litre V12 Twin-Turbo engine, capable of generating an output of around 700 PS and 700 Nm. Offering a compelling breadth of performance, superb response and thrilling V12 soundtrack, the engine is mated to a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission mounted towards the rear of the car.

Naturally, the powertrain found in the Aston Martin V12 Speedster has an abundance of character, with the engine note and sound quality playing an important part in the undeniably invigorating driving experience delivered here.

Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, Dr Andy Palmer said: “The V12 Speedster we’re proud to confirm today once again showcases not only this great British brand’s ambition and ingenuity, but also celebrates our rich and unrivalled heritage.

“The 88 enthusiast drivers and collectors who secure the keys to these cars can be confident that in doing so, they are also securing an iconic new piece of Aston Martin history.”

Orders are now being taken for the 88 V12 Speedsters being hand built by the brand, with deliveries expected to begin in the first quarter of 2021.