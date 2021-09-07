All-New, 100% electric, Movano-e completes Vauxhall’s line-up of fully electric LCVs

All-New Movano-e comes with up to 139 miles of range (WLTP) and 0% BIK

All-New Movano and Movano-e are Vauxhall’s largest vans

Up to 2,110kg maximum payload and 17m 3 load capacity – regardless of powertrain

Both models available with latest driver aids including rear camera with pedestrian detection

Orders open now, with prices starting from £30,755 and £61,085 for the all-electric Movano-e, with first deliveries due in late 2021

Luton – Vauxhall has announced pricing and specification for the All-New Movano and the 100% electric Movano-e.

The all-electric Movano-e joins Vauxhall’s best-selling Vivaro-e and the award-winning Combo-e, with fleets and businesses now able to choose the electric van that best meets their needs.

As of 2028, Vauxhall will only offer fully electric cars and vans in the UK. With the introduction of the all-electric Movano-e and Combo-e LCVs, Vauxhall will offer fully electric vans across its range by the end of 2021. Vauxhall is the UK’s the best-selling electric Light Commercial Vehicle manufacturer, with 1,487 all-electric vans sold so far this year.

The large Movano and Movano-e feature the latest safety and driver assistance systems. For the first time, the models feature a rear vision camera system which gives a live feed to the driver, helping them detect pedestrians and other road users. A blind spot monitoring system is also new to the Movano range, while a lane departure warning system is also available.

As the largest vehicle in Vauxhall’s portfolio, the Movano is available in three different lengths and three heights. It comes with a maximum payload up to 2,110kg and a load volume of 17m3 – the equivalent of five Euro pallets. Ideal for trade professionals, there are 150 different versions of the Movano available via Vauxhall’s conversion specialists.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall, said: “With class-leading practicality and payload, alongside the latest safety features and technology, the All-New Movano and Movano-e are set to make an immediate impact in the large-LCV sector. Vauxhall is leading the electrification of the UK van market and is all about democratising access to electrified vehicles.”

Featuring a 90kW (120PS) and 260Nm electric motor, the Movano-e is available with a 70kWh battery, featuring up to 139 miles respectively under WLTP testing, making it perfect for urban environments, such as last-mile deliveries, and the open road. Like Vauxhall’s other fully electric LCV models, Movano-e is exempt from current ultra-low and congestion charge payments. The zero emissions powertrain also allows businesses to save significantly on company van tax, with a 0% Benefit-in-Kind tax rate.

All-New Movano is also available with a powerful, durable and efficient diesel engine option. The state-of-the-art 2.2-litre unit meets strict Euro 6.3 / Euro 6d emissions regulations and is available with a range of power outputs, from 140PS to 165PS and with torque figures of between 300Nm and 370Nm. All versions of the engines feature a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

The All-New Movano and Movano-e are available in Dynamic and Edition trim levels. The All-New Movano is available in Panel Van, Chassis Cab and Crew Cab configurations in L2H1, L2H2, L3H1, L3H2, L4H2 and L4H3 lengths and heights, while the all-electric Movano-e is exclusively available in Panel Van configuration in Dynamic trim only in either L3H2 or L4H2 lengths.

All Movano-e models come standard with front fog lights and a painted radiator grille in the chosen body colour. Inside, the All-New Movano-e models feature DAB radio with Bluetooth®, Vauxhall Connect that alerts emergency and breakdown services in the instance of an accident or breakdown, as well as a full steel bulkhead. The passenger side also comes with a foldable, rotating tray – ideal for setting up a laptop or other work items. The glovebox also contains a tablet holder.

Movano-e models also come standard with Vauxhall’s rear park assist, as well as pedestrian detection rear warning sound – which alerts drivers when pedestrians cross behind the van.

All-New Movano Edition variants come standard with DAB radio and Vauxhall Connect. All models also get a one-sided sliding door, full steel bulkhead and seat belt reminders.

Dynamic models add DAB radio with Bluetooth®, as well as a foldable, rotating tray to the passenger bench and a tablet holder inside the glove box. All-New Movano Dynamic models also feature Vauxhall’s pedestrian detection rear warning sound and rear parking assist for improved safety and manoeuvrability.

Movano Panel Van EV 70kWh Battery Body Price excluding VAT Movano-e Panel Van Dynamic F3500 L3H2 EV 70kWH Battery Auto L3H2 £61,085 Movano-e Panel Van Dynamic F3500 L4H2 EV 70kWH Battery Auto L4H2 £61,985