The first thing we need to understand about organic farming is that everything in nature is in a balanced condition.

The use of organic pest control methods protects the biodiversity of the land, which is highly beneficial for the land itself in the longer run, and the environment in general.

So, here goes: our digest on methods of pest control that are entirely natural.

Biological control

Biological control is practised by using parasitoids, predators and pathogens, to kill and consume naturally occurring pests. These insects are multiplied artificially and are released by humans to control the pest population. This is usually done by introducing exotic natural enemies within the pest infected area. Albeit, two other ways follow:

Augmentation

This process includes releasing natural enemies in a timely manner to prevent an increase in the pest population. This approach is taken if existing natural enemies are not sufficient or appear too late in the season to manage the pest effectively. There are some common garden pests which you need to look into and get rid of.

Conservation

This manoeuvre is a little tricky. Once the natural enemies have been introduced, they need to be nurtured. They need to be provided with a suitable biosphere and protected from predators. This can be done in many ways. One of them is using selective chemical insecticides.

Companion planting

This technique is a popular gardening strategy used to yield crop productivity and aid pest control. Mutually advantageous plants are sowed next to each other. These crops support the habitat needed to sustain natural enemies.

A variety of flowers such as Marigold, cosmos and alyssum can be used to attract the beneficial insect. And herbs such as mint, tansy, catnip, wormwood, dill, basil, parsley, fennel, and cilantro, can be used to deter unwanted ones.

Trap crop

This is similar to companion planting in many ways. Trap crops are the ones planted before the main crop in a scattered fashion. This ensures that the insect feeds on the former one, henceforth saving the main crop.

Nasturtiums are highly popular in pest control. Other flowers like nettles, chervil, French marigolds do the job well too.

Oil spray

Neem oil is the most common oil spray that works for most of the commonly found pests. It contains an active called azadirachtin, which is toxic for the insect. Once ingested, it can cause the animal to lose its appetite as well as stop mating. This consequently reduces their number in the garden.

