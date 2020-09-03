Global pharmaceutical solutions provider, Origin, has secured a licence to export registered medical products to the U.S from the U.S Food and Drug Administration.

The Certificate of Drug Establishment Registration has been issued by Registrar Corp for alcohol-based antibacterial hand sanitiser gel. Origin has secured an initial co-order of 15 million units which will be filled and packaged at its state-of-the-art facility in Melton, East Yorkshire before being distributed to U.S partners.

Hand hygiene, including the use of hand sanitisers, is an important action as part of efforts to stop the spread of the SARS-CoV-2. As such, demand for personal hygiene products continues to grow globally amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with the international hand sanitiser market expected to reach $1.87 Billion by the end of 2020. This high demand has led to many retailers increasing the price of this essential commodity and new companies entering the market, particularly alcohol manufacturers.

The hand sanitiser market has two segments – alcohol-based sanitiser and alcohol-free sanitiser. Both types play a vital role in preventing the spread of many disease microorganisms including Coronaviruses. For the current Covid-19 pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends 60-95% alcohol-based hand sanitisers, particularly in healthcare settings.

Rich Quelch, Global Head of Marketing at Origin commented:

“From the outset of the Covid-19 crisis, Origin has committed to help mitigate the devastating impact of the virus internationally. We’re delighted to be able to support the production of much-needed alcohol-based hand sanitiser gel in our state-of-the-art filling and packaging facility in East Yorkshire and receive FDA approval for U.S distribution.

“Origin has a long history of manufacturing and supplying healthcare packaging globally, and we’re very interested in expanding our relationships with partners for skincare, healthcare and pharma products in the U.S and other international markets. This FDA licence marks an important step forward in realising this goal.”