North East England-based offshore technology supplier Osbit Ltd have reached a key milestone in the assembly of an innovative new well intervention tower system for FTAI Ocean.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System, which will facilitate integrated riserless and riser-based well intervention operations on FTAI Ocean’s flagship DP3 vessel M/V Pride, is now standing at its full height of 40 metres, following the installation of the top section of the tower on to the lower section in a complex lift operation.

The lifting operation, which took place at Wilton Engineering Services in Teesside, UK, where the tower has been fabricated, involved lifting the top section of the tower by crane and holding it in place on the lower section, while the sections were welded together. The uniting of these two sections will allow for the final fitout of hydraulic, control and electrical parts to take place.

The completed system will weigh 1,300 tonnes, and operate in water depths up to 1,500 metres, to support well stimulation and integrity as well as end-of-life activities. It integrates a series of innovations derived from Osbit’s extensive experience in developing well intervention and offshore handling equipment to improve operational safety, flexibility, and accessibility.

The tower’s vertical Open Water Intervention Riser System (OWIRS) racking system improves deck safety by reducing the need for access around the well centre to handle OWIRS joints, while its small footprint optimises deck space, for more effective equipment storage.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System integrates the existing vessel crane into the full deployment system, providing up to a 250-tonne active heave compensated capacity. Additionally, the system offers an active and passive heave compensated platform for building, operation, and recovery of OWIRS, and riser based or riserless intervention systems in 1500m and 3000m respectively. The heave compensated platform is able to support coil tubing, slickline and e-line operations and provides safe and efficient personnel access via an integrated walk to work system.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System is fitted with both guide wire and pod wire systems which, together with the deck skidding system, minimises the need for crane lifts, increases operating windows and enables equipment to be directly loaded into the well centre.

The FTAI Ocean Smart Tower System also incorporates Osbit’s Integrated Logistics Support (Osbit ILS) software technology, which offers detailed data insight and asset performance analysis.

Jon Attenburrow, Managing Director at FTAI Ocean said, “This is a great achievement, for all involved in the design, build and assembly of the Smart Tower System, in these difficult times. We are pleased the build has been carried out safely and professionally to date, and look forward to the successful completion of the world class Well Intervention Tower.”

Steve Bedford, Director at Osbit, said: “The achievement of this important milestone is a real testament to the capabilities of our team, close collaboration between Osbit and FTAI Ocean, and the dedication of our North East England supply chain, particularly during the challenges of the current pandemic.

“This system is the culmination of our extensive expertise and strong reputation in the design and build of cutting-edge well intervention and offshore handling systems. We remain committed to utilising our capabilities to support our clients in enabling safer and more efficient offshore operations.

“As a business, it is rewarding for us to see this world-class piece of kit successfully coming together and we are very much looking forward to delivering the completed system to FTAI Ocean.”

Steven Pearson, Managing Director of Wilton Engineering, said: “We are very proud to be working with Osbit to produce the Well Intervention System. It is a very impressive structure, which is now dominating the skyline at our riverside facility, highlighting to everyone that can see it the innovation, ingenuity, engineering and manufacturing capabilities of North East England’s offshore energy supply chain.”

About FTAI Ocean

FTAI Ocean provides vessel based well intervention, well-enhancement, plug & abandonment and well related subsea services to the offshore energy industry.

About Osbit

Osbit is a UK offshore technology supplier in the offshore wind and well intervention markets. The company is headquartered in Riding Mill, Northumberland and also operates an assembly facility at Port of Blyth, Northumberland. Osbit, which stands for ‘On Spec, Budget and In Time’ has a strong reputation in the provision of technology across the global offshore industry, with particular expertise in well intervention. The company has successfully delivered a diverse range of equipment which is actively working in the field, including tension frames, maintenance towers, moveable intervention floors, access gangways, ROV launch & recovery systems and guide-wire handling equipment.

About Wilton Engineering Services

Established in 1994, Wilton have achieved unparalleled success specialising in designing, manufacturing, coating and loading out large, complicated structures for the Offshore Oil & Gas, Subsea, Marine, Decommissioning and Offshore Wind Industries. We’re based adjacent to the River Tees on our 54-acre Offshore Construction facility having some of the largest construction halls in the UK which are supported with equally impressive blasting, coating and loadout capabilities giving rise to the fact that Wilton is the go-to company for “World Class” fabrications.